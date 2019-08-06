MY ORDINARY LIFE English Dub Is Coming With The Help Of FUNimation
Nichijou - My Ordinary Life is one of the hottest anime series out there, but it's only available in Japanese dub. However, the folks at FUNimation are working on bringing the English dub to life, and they need a huge cast to get it done.
Anime fans who have been waiting patiently just to watch My Ordinary Life in 100 percent English dub, should feel especially happy today because prayers are being answered by FUNimation.
Here's the list of names that have been attached to the project:
Jad Saxton as Hakase Shinonome
Leah Clark as Mio Naganohara
Brittany Lauda as Mai Minakami
Monica Rial as Nano Shinonome
Anthony Bowling as Sakamoto
Morgan Garrett as Yuuko Aioi
Seth Magill as Koujirou Sasahara
Madeleine Morris as Misato Tachibana
Kyle Igneczi as Tsuyoshi Nakanojou
Tabitha Ray as Izumi Sakurai
Shawn Gann as Mr. Takasaki
Dallas Reid as Makoto Sakurai
Emily Neves as Mihoshi
Kara Edwards as Fe
Kathryn Taylor Rose as Weboshii
Kristen McGuire as Annaka
Maxey Whitehead as Yoshino Naganohara
Stephen Fu as Kenzaburou Daiku
Francis Henry as Principal Shinonome
Charlie Campbell as Kousuke Oura
Lydia Mackay as Ms. Nakamura
Mark Stoddard as Mr. Tomioka
Hayden Daviau as Word-Time Narrator
Tyson Rinehart as Tanaka
Apphia Yu as Sekiguchi
Howard Wang as Ogi
Gregory Lush as Akagi
Derek Whitener as Chiyoda
Matt Shipman as Katashina
Alex Moore as Tsukiyono
Greg Ducle as King Albert
David Novinski as Dolph
Sterling Gafford as Male Soldier #8
Emi Lo as Princess Starla
Chuck Huber as Oguri Cap
Marissa Lenti as Yuuko's Mom
Brian Mathis as Masaharu Egi
Nicole Endicott as Kimiko
Phillip Weber as Shinonome Narrator
Tyler Walker as Buddy
Terri Doty as Kiyoshi
Sarah Wiedenheft as Mitsuo
Zach Bolton as Policeman
Megan Shipman as Tamamura
Sonny Strait as Crow
Alison Viktorin as Biscuit #2
Kenny Green as Monk
Doug Jackson as Nakanojou's Father
Erika Larsen as Pyon
Cris George as Captain
Bill Jenkins as Officer
Austin Tindle as Scholar
FUNimation plans on releasing the series in its entirety on July 23 via Blu-Ray and digitally. Both the English dub and Japanese dub with English subtitles will be offered for viewers.
Also, the anime made its 26 episode debut back in 2011. Bandai was supposed to gain the license, but the deal was canceled in 2012, paving the way for FUNimation to take the reins
