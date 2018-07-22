MY HERO ACADEMIA: SCHOOL BRIEFS To Be Released By VIZ MEDIA

The spinoff novel series My Hero Academia: School Briefs will be released soon, according to VIZ Media. Hit the jump for more details.

San Diego Comic-Con has been offering up news in the world of popular culture at an incredibly fast rate, this week. Quite literally no stone has gone unturned with content; that includes the breakout shonen series My Hero Academia, which has spawned three seasons, video games, toys and a new animated film! Now, a new spinoff series, published by Viz Media, will be released early next year. The series, called My Hero Academia: School Briefs, is written and illustrated by Anri Yoshi and Kohei Horikoshi. The novel series synopsis is as follows.

Synopsis: "The U.A. High School hero course teaches young hopefuls everything they need to become heroes. Between killer events like the sports festival and internships, there's even a Parents' Day! Life is never dull for the students of U.A. High!" A great slice of life spinoff series for My Hero Academia is definitely something the series needs. Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts in the comments! My Hero Academia: Schools Briefs starts publishing Spring 2019.