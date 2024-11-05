MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime Celebrates Manga Milestone With New Visual

Earlier this year, the My Hero Academia manga topped 100 million copies in circulation worldwide. To celebrate the milestone, series creator Kohei Horikoshi shared an illustration featuring Deku, All-Might, Bakugo, and Todoroki front-and-center.

A few months have since passed, but the celebration continues. This time the team behind the anime adaptation of My Hero Academia has taken that original illustration and recreated it with the visual style of the series.

The My Hero Academia manga officially came to an end earlier this year. Chapter 430 was released in the combined 36th and 37th issues of Weekly Shonen Jump, bringing the 10-year adventure to a resolution.

Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, the long-running superhero manga series began serialization in Shueisha's Shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. Offering a unique take on the superhero genre, My Hero Academia is set in a world where superpowers, known as Quirks, have become commonplace.

The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy with dreams of becoming a superhero but born without a Quirk. Recognizing Midoriya's potential, All Might — the world's greatest hero — bestows his Quirk on Midoriya and helps to enroll him in a prestigious high school for superheroes in training.

As proven by the number of copies in circulation, My Hero Academia blew up to become one of the most popular manga in the world. Its success led to it becoming a major franchise that includes an anime series adaptation, numerous movies, spin-offs, and merchandise.

Although the manga has now concluded, the anime still has a little bit left to tell. The series just wrapped up its seventh season on October 12, concluding the battle between Qurikless All Might and All For One.

It was recently announced last month that the My Hero Academia anime will get one last season. The eighth and final season of the beloved anime adaptation will debut at some point in 2025. Studio Bones released a very brief teaser trailer simply announcing the final season, although specific details remain under wraps.

For those who have read the manga but not yet watched the anime, you can find all seven seasons, plus the specials, movies and more on Crunchyroll. The series description reads:

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

For those who read the My Hero Academia manga, what did you think of its ending?