MY HERO ACADEMIA Creator Kohei Horikoshi Has Already Started Working On His Next Manga

Celebrating the final volume of My Hero Academia, manga creator Kohei Horikoshi and Marvel artists have teamed up for an official art exchange. Furthermore, Horikoshi has teased his next manga project.

The My Hero Academia manga officially ended its run back in August, but it wasn't until today that the final volume was released. the cover pays direct homage to Volume 1, featuring the same yellow background and similar composition. 

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi has acknowledged that his manga is inspired by Western comics, even revealing that Marvel's Spider-Man was one of his biggest influences. Horikoshi has always had a love for Marvel, so for the release of Volume 42, the writer and illustrator joined Marvel artists Humberto Ramos and Edgar Delgado to create some collaboration artwork.

Kohei Horikoshi illustrated a piece starring his favorite childhood hero: Spider-Man. Appearing alongside him are Izuku Midoriya and the legendary All Might from My Hero Academia.

"I've always wondered what it means to be a hero, especially when I was writing My Hero Academia," Horikoshi told Marvel. "At some point, I finally came to the conclusion that what that means is being a strong part of a community, helping a friendly neighborhood, which is why I respect Spider-Man so much.

Marvel x My Hero Academia Art Exchange by KOHEI HORIKOSHI

Meanwhile, Marvel artists Humberto Ramos and Edgar Delgado worked on a second piece that features Black Cat and an assortment of heroines from the hit manga series. Appearing alongside the iconic Marvel character are Mt.Lady, Star and Stripe, Ochaco Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui, Momo Yaoyorozu, Setsuna Tokage, and Mirko.

Marvel x My Hero Academia Art Exchange by Humberto Ramos and Edgar Delgado

The My Hero Academia manga ended back in August, with many wondering what's next for the legendary storyteller. Horikoshi has already stated he has no plans for a sequel or any spin-offs related to My Hero Academia. In fact, he has even started working on a new manga.

"I feel really lucky over the success of MHA, so I know there's a lot of pressure around my next move," revealed Horikoshi. "I'm planning to start a new manga as soon as I possibly can."

"I was thinking to committing myself to simply drawing my next project, and letting someone else write the story, but my editor advised me 'It will be better if you do it all yourself.' With that in mind, I've slowly started writing and drawing the thumbnails of my next manga," he confirmed. "However, there are still several events left surrounding MHA, so for a while I'll still be committed to supporting and promoting it."

Unfortunately, we don't know the details about Horikoshi's next manga. We don't know if it will still revolve around superheroes or if Horiksohi will explore a totally different genre. One thing is for certain though, following the success of My Hero Academia won't be a simple task.

