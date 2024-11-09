MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 7 Blu-Ray/DVD Vol. 3 Cover Art Revealed

The cover art for My Hero Academia Season 7's upcoming Blu-ray and DVD Volume 3 has been revealed. With character designs by Yoshihiko Magoe, it depicts Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga in their epic battle — a key moment from the seventh season of the anime series — with the powerful All Might in the background.

Available on Wednesday, December 18th, Volume 3 contains episodes 15-21 of Season 7. This, of course, wraps up the seventh season of the anime series and features plenty of big narrative moments in the story — including the referenced battle between Ochako and Toga.

In addition to the original illustration by character designer Yoshihiko Magoe, the limited edition Blu-ray/DVD will include a set of 10 reproduction postcards and a 20-page special booklet. Also included are Episodes 3 and 4 of My Hero Academia Memories, the four-part recap series that leads into Season 7. My Hero Academia: Memories looks back at all fo the "epic moments" in the series leading up to Season 7.

My Hero Academia wrapped up its seventh season in October, bringing to a close the most action-packed season yet, one filled with dramatic narrative and intense moments. Shortly after the season's conclusion, it was announced that the anime would be returning for an eighth and final season.

Season 8 of My Hero Academia will debut in 2025 and serve as the anime's final season. The staff behind Season 7 will return for the show's last season. Series director Kenji Nagasaki will act as chief director with Naomi Nakayama directing at Studio Bones. Yusuke Kuroda will continue to write the series composition/scripts with Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima drawing the character designs. Yuki Hayashi will compose the music.

The anime's ending comes not long after the manga that it is based on concluded earlier this year. Kohei Horikoshi's superhero manga concluded back in August after an impressive 10-year run.

My Hero Academia is widely regarded as one of the best manga and anime series adaptations. Offering a unique take on the superhero genre, My Hero Academia is set in a world where superpowers, known as Quirks, have become commonplace. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy with dreams of becoming a superhero but born without a Quirk. Recognizing Midoriya's potential, All Might — the world's greatest hero — bestows his Quirk on Midoriya and helps to enroll him in a prestigious high school for superheroes in training. The official synopsis reads: