NANOHA REFLECTION Anime Film Will Screen In Canada This March

The Eleven Arts Anime Studio has revealed the list of Cineplex theaters in Canada that will be screening the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection anime film in March.

Earlier today the Eleven Arts Anime Studio revealed to fans the full list of Cineplex theaters in Canada that will be screening the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection anime film on March 2nd and 4th! Fans who attend the screenings will receive one of nine character stickers on the first day and one of nine character badges on the second day. The Eleven Arts' website also has a full list of theaters screening the film in Canada and the United States.



Eleven Arts began screening the film in theaters in the United States on February 9th. The Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection opened in Japan last July. The project is planned as two films. The second film, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation, will open in 2018.







In the story, a pair of researchers stay behind on their dying planet of Eltoria with their two daughters, Amitie and Kyrie, in hopes of finding a way to revive the planet. But when the husband Grants falls ill it seems their dream of reviving the planet will die. Against her older sister's wishes, Kyrie sets off with her childhood friend Iris to seek help from a distant alternate world. They arrive in Japan on Earth to search for the key to their planet's regeneration. There, they meet Nanoha Takamachi, Fate T. Harlaown, and Hayate Yagami.



What are your thoughts on the announcements? Have you seen this film already? Are you interested in it? Let us know your answers down in the comments below!

