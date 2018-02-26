NETFLIX Adds IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD Anime Film To Their Catalog This March
Earlier today Netflix announced the news that they will be adding Sunao Katabuchi and MAPPA's In This Corner of the World film to their catalog on March 15th! It will be available on Netflix in Japan, the United States, Canada, and "some countries and territories". Check out the official trailer for the film down below:
Sunao Katabuchi (Black Lagoon, Mai Mai Miracle) wrote and directed the film, and GENCO and animation studio MAPPA produced the film. The anime has sold more than 2 million tickets in Japan since opening in November 2016.
Shout! Factory and Funimation Films screened the film in the United States and Canada last August. Funimation describes the film:
The award-winning story of IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD follows a young lady named Suzu Urano, who in 1944 moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima to live with her husband's family. Suzu's life is thrown into chaos when her town is bombed during World War II. Her perseverance and courage underpin this heart-warming and inspirational tale of the everyday challenges faced by the Japanese in the midst of a violent, war-torn country. This beautiful yet poignant tale shows that even in the face of adversity and loss, people can come together and rebuild their lives.
The film went on to win the Fujimoto Award, the Daijin (Minister) Prize from the Agency for Cultural Affairs, the Hiroshima Peace Film Award at the Hiroshima International Film Festival, Kinema Jumpo magazine's best Japanese movie of the year, the Japan Academy Prize for Animation of the Year, and the Jury Award in the Feature Film Category at Annecy. The film was nominated in the Best Animated Feature-Independent for the 45th Annual Annie Awards. The film also won in the Theatrical Anime Division at the Tokyo Anime Award Festival.
