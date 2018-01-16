NETFLIX Has Listed Fate/Apocrypha Part 2 for February 9th Release In The US

Netflix has started listing a February 9th premiere for the second half of Fate/Apocrypha in the United States. Hit the jump to get the full details!

The first 12 episodes debuted last year in the United States and Canada in multiple languages on November 7th. It debuted in all other territories outside of Japan, the United States, and Canada on December 2. The anime premiered in Japanese television on July 1st and on Netflix in Japan on July 3rd and aired a total of 25 episodes and one recap episode.



Now Netflix has started listing a February 9th premiere for the second half of Fate/Apocrypha in the United States, which is great news for eager fans of the series.







In the story, there was once a Holy Grail War waged by seven Mages and Heroic Spirits in a town called Fuyuki. However, a certain Mage took advantage of the chaos of World War II to steal a Holy Grail. Several decades have passed, and the Yggdmillennia family, who took upon the Holy Grail as its symbol, defected from the Mages' Association and declared their independence. Furious, the Association sent a force to deal with the Yggdmillennia, but they were defeated by the summoned Servants. With the Holy Grail War system changed, war at an unprecedented scale, with seven versus seven, breaks out. And so, the curtain rises on the epoch-making Great Holy Grail War.



What are your thoughts on the news? Are you a fan of the series? Do you think Netflix should be releasing more anime to the US? Let us know your thoughts in the usual section below.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE

Related Headlines