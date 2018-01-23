NETFLIX Has Listed KAKEGURUI Anime Series For February 1st Release In US & UK

Netflix has begun listing the Kakegurui anime series to have a February 1st release date in the US and UK. Hit the jump for the full details.

Earlier today Netflix has started listing a February 1st release date for the first season of the Kakegurui anime series in the United States and the United Kingdom. Netflix Japan began streaming the series a few months earlier on July 2nd, and Netflix announced back in August of 2017 that the series will premiere outside of Japan in 2018.



The anime adapts Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura's manga of the same name. The anime first premiered on Tokyo MX in Japan on July 1st, and the series later aired on TV Aichi, RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, and BS11. A second season of the anime has been given the green light.



The Yen Press is releasing the original manga in English under the title Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler. Watch the official trailer for the series followed by a short synopsis down below.







Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you're the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it's not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It's reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she's gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!

