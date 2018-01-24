NETFLIX Has Listed The Live-Action FULL METAL ALCHEMIST With A February Premiere

Netflix has begun listing the Live-Action Full Metal Alchemist film to have a premiere this February. Hit the jump to get the full details.

Netflix shared a list of titles that it will be premiering in February with various news outlets on Tuesday. In the list we caught a familiar title, Full Metal Alchemist. The film is slated to have a premiere on February 19th as a Netflix original!



Sadly, the list has not confirmed the February 1st premiere of the Kakegurui anime.



The Full Metal Alchemist film opened at the Tokyo International Film Festival on October 25 for its world premiere, before opening in Japan on December 1. The film is also screening in Japan on IMAX and 4DX screens. The film topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend.



The film will also open in over 190 countries around the world, including in the United States and Europe. According to the film's official website, it will be the widest international opening for any Japanese film — live-action or animated. (The Japanese film industry often lists territories among "countries"; for example, Hong Kong is often listed separately from mainland China.) Anime NYC screened the film's United States premiere as its closing film on November 19th. Director Fumihiko Sori attended the screening.







What are your thoughts on the listing? Are you excited to be watching the film soon? Have you already seen it? Leave us your thoughts in the usual place below and as always, stay tuned for more news!

