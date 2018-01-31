NETFLIX Will Be Co-Producing More Anime With I.G, BONES And WIT STUDIO

Streaming service Netflix announced a comprehensive business alliance with anime studios Production I.G and BONES. Hit the jump to get the full details on what this means.

Earlier today the streaming service Netflix has announced a new comprehensive business alliance with anime studios Production I.G and BONES. With this alliance, Netflix will co-produce anime episodes from the studios and stream them in over 190 different countries.



The alliance includes both Production I.G and its sister anime studio in the IG Port group, Wit Studio. (IG Port is also the parent company of anime studios Xebec and Signal.MD, but Netflix did not mention those studios in its announcement.)



With this collaboration, Netflix has said that it aims to strengthen its animation lineup for its members worldwide with "high-quality anime from Japan." Netflix describes the relationship as a "win-win-win" for its members, anime creators, and anime production.



What are your thoughts on this big alliance? Are you excited that Netflix is finally stepping up their game in the anime world? Let us know what you are thinking by leaving us your thoughts in the comments down below.

