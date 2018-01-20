NETFLIX's CASTLEVANIA Writer Confirms That Season 2 Will Arrive This Summer
Yesterday, Netflix's Castlevania anime series' writer and producer Warren Ellis confirmed on Twitter that the show's eight-episode second season will be premiering on Netflix this summer. Check out the tweet down below!
The first four-episode season premiered worldwide on Netflix on July 7th in 2017. Producer Adi Shankar announced in 2015 that he was working with Fred Seibert and Kevin Kolde of Frederator Studios on an animated mini-series based on Konami's Castlevania game series. In particular, the story is based on the 1989 NES/Famicom game Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse.
The game which the anime is based off of is set in 1476, and Dracula has Europe under his grip. Trevor Belmont journeys in an attempt to defeat Dracula, and enlists the sorceress Sypha Belnades, the pirate Grant Danasty, and Dracula's own half-vampire son, Alucard.
