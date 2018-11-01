NETFLIX'S VIOLET EVERGARDEN Begins Streaming In Some Territories But Not The US

The First Episode of the Kyoto Animation series is now on Netflix in Canada, UK, Japan but not the US?! Read on for the full details.

The first episode of Kyoto Animation's Violet Evergarden series launched in several Netflix territories earlier this morning, but it is not available in the United States. Yet it is available in the following territories: Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan.



In Canada, the series is available with audio in English, Japanese, French, Italian, and Spanish, and subtitled in English, French, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish.



In the UK as well, the series is available with audio in English, Japanese, French, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese, and subtitled in English, French, Japanese (CC), Polish, and Arabic.



In the Philippines, the series is available with audio in English, Japanese, and Spanish, and subtitled in English, Japanese, Spanish, and Traditional and Simplified Chinese.



In Japan, the series can only be found by searching under the Japanese title, ヴァイオレット・エヴァーガーデン. It has audio in English, Japanese, and Brazilian Portuguese, and it is subtitled in English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Simplified Chinese.



Netflix began listing the anime in some territories with a January 11 release in December, but why not the US?! The show premiered on television in Japan on January 10. Netflix will be streaming the series worldwide; the show's official website still lists it as having spring 2018 for the show's international release window.



What are your thoughts on the show not being available in the US? Do you want to or have you already seen the first episode of the series? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments down below!







There are words Violet heard on the battlefield, which she cannot forget. These words were given to her by someone she holds dear, more than anyone else. She does not yet know their meaning.



A certain point in time, in the continent of Telesis. The great war which divided the continent into North and South has ended after four years, and the people are welcoming a new generation.



Violet Evergarden, a young girl formerly known as “the weapon”, has left the battlefield to start a new life at CH Postal Service. There, she is deeply moved by the work of “Auto Memories Dolls”, who carry people's thoughts and convert them into words.



Violet begins her journey as an Auto Memories Doll, and comes face to face with various people's emotions and differing shapes of love. All the while searching for the meaning of those words.

