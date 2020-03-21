New CELLS AT WORK! Season 2 Promo And Key Visual Confirm Winter 2021 Release Date

The second anime season of Cells at Work (Hataraku Saibō) was originally slated to be released this Summer but it appears the show has now been pushed to the start of 2021 according to a new key visual.

The second season of the surprise hit, 2018 anime series Cells at Work was originally slated to drop in July but a new key visual has revealed that the Studio David Production series has now been pushed to January. The first season of the adaptation of Akane Shimizu's ongoing comedy manga consisted of 13 episodes. Crunchyroll simulcast the series as it aired in Japan.

The bottom portion of the key visual below also announces that a Cells at Work film will be released in Japanese theaters on September 5. The film will be based on the 5th volume of the ongoing manga series. The events depicted in the film will then serve as the starting point for the TV anime's second season in January. Shimizu hasn't released a new manga volume since the 5th volume was published back in August 2017 but the story more or less continues in several spinoff manga series.

Bacteria at Work (Hataraku Saikin) which focuses on good and bad bacteria in the intestine, has released 6 volumes to date, with the latest dropping on December 2019. Cells that Don't Work (Hatarakanai Saibō) chronicles the lives of immature red blood cells that don't want to do their job. Three volumes have been released so far, with the most recent also dropping in December 2019. Arguably, the most popular of all the spinoff series is Cells at Work! Code Black, which is the series that is most regularly updated. This spinoff takes place in a "black" environment of a human body suffering an unhealthy lifestyle. Shimizu only supervises this manga as the series is written by Shigemitsu Harada while Issei Hatsuyoshi provides art. There have been 5 volumes released to date, with a 6th volume forthcoming. Kodansha USA holds the North American license for the main series and all of the spinoffs.

The average human body contains about 60 trillion cells, and each of them has work to do! But when you get injured, viruses or bacteria invade, or when an allergic reaction flares up, everyone from the silent but deadly white blood cells to the brainy neurons has to work together to get through the crisis!