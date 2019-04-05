New CODE GEASS: LELOUCH OF THE RE;SURRECTION Clip Released Online

WELCOME BACK, MY LORD. We've been waiting over 10 years for your return. Watch the NEWEST trailer for Code Geass sequel movie Lelouch of hte Re;surrection, dropping NOW in Japan. https://t.co/51pIQseuBm

Today we're announcing that Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection is coming to North American theaters May 5 (subbed) and May 7-8 (dubbed).



Here's the newest key visual poster that also just launched from Japan! pic.twitter.com/3nqkOp1Pyx