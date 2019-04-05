New CODE GEASS: LELOUCH OF THE RE;SURRECTION Clip Released Online
If you've been careful to avoid online spoilers for the new Code Geass film following its release last February in Japan, your patience is finally about to pay off as the film will begin its limited-theatrical run in North America on Tuesday. Subtitled screenings will be shown on May 5 while english-dub versions will be shown n May 7 and 8th. The film picks up 2 years after the second season's finale and will address whether Leloch survived the events of the Zero Requiem.
After being released in Japanese theaters back in February, the new Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection sequel anime film will be released stateside on May 5.
While LeLouch does appear in the new trailer, many anime fans still refuse to believe that he survived the climatic finale of the TV anime's season 2. What do you think? Be sure to let us know in the comment section below.
