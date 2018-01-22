New DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Game Play Footage Shows Android 21 In Majin Mode

New game play footage for the mysterious Majin Android 21 has hit! Check out the full game play and learn the new fighter after the jump!

Last week we heard news about the Android 21's Majin Mode, one of the best parts about Dragon Ball FighterZ is the fact that series creator Akira Toriyama chipped in to design this new character! Game Informer recently went up with some preview footage that shows more gameplay, including a look at her special Majin Android 21 form. Check it out down below!







Bandai Namco also shared an official video for the release of Majin Android 21!







Dragon Ball FighterZ hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the west later this week.



What are your thoughts on Majin Android 21? Do you think her ability to steal other peoples moves is cool? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

