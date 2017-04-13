NEW Live Action TOKYO GHOUL No Human Knows How Ghoul's Live Teaser!
A new trailer for the live action Tokyo Ghoul was published on the film Official website features the some of the first footage from the film. Many anime fans are very leary of the live-action adaptions, but the footage looks pretty good so far.
Check out the new live action Tokyo Ghoul teaser trailer based on Sui Ishida's popular manga series after the jump and don't forget to let us know what you think!
Tokyo Ghoul was first serialized back in 2011 in the Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump. The franchis has enjoyed enormous success since with 22 million copies at print. That isn't it either, from the manga spawned several anime projects and even successful video games. Check out the trailer below!
About The Tokyo Ghoul Manga:
Ghouls live among us, the same as normal people in every way - except their craving for human flesh. Shy Ken Kaneki is thrilled to go on a date with the beautiful Rize. But it turns out that she's only interested in his body - eating it, that is. When a morally questionable rescue transforms him into the first half-human half-Ghoul hybrid, Ken is drawn into the dark and violent world of Ghouls, which exists alongside our own.
