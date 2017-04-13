Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

NEW Live Action TOKYO GHOUL No Human Knows How Ghoul's Live Teaser!

NEW Live Action TOKYO GHOUL No Human Knows How Ghoul's Live Teaser!

Check out the new live action Tokyo Ghoul teaser trailer based on Sui Ishida's popular manga series after the jump and don't forget to let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 4/13/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
A new trailer for the live action Tokyo Ghoul was published on the film Official website features the some of the first footage from the film. Many anime fans are very leary of the live-action adaptions, but the footage looks pretty good so far. 

Tokyo Ghoul was first serialized back in 2011 in the Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump. The franchis has enjoyed enormous success since with 22 million copies at print. That isn't it either, from the manga spawned several anime projects and even successful video games. Check out the trailer below!


What did you think of the live action trailer? let us know what you think in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for FREE HERE.
About The Tokyo Ghoul Manga:

Ghouls live among us,​ the same as normal people in every way - except their craving for human flesh.​ Shy Ken Kaneki is thrilled to go on a date with the beautiful Rize.​ But it turns out that she's only interested in his body - eating it,​ that is.​ When a morally questionable rescue transforms him into the first half-human half-Ghoul hybrid,​ Ken is drawn into the dark and violent world of Ghouls,​ which exists alongside our own.​
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 2'S Hype Trailer Shows Off Some Great New Footage! ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 2'S Hype Trailer Shows Off Some Great New Footage!
If you needed another reason to get back into the Attack on Titan series. . . go no further, this amazing "hype" is all you need to see!
MY HERO ACADEMIA: Season 2's Simuldub Hype Trailer Is Heart Pounding! MY HERO ACADEMIA: Season 2's Simuldub Hype Trailer Is Heart Pounding!
Check out the new action packed trailer that features some of the members from 1-A battling it out after the jump! Let us know what you think of the season so far!
Dragon Ball Z Kai - Final Chapters Part 2 Home Release Coming Soon! Dragon Ball Z Kai - Final Chapters Part 2 Home Release Coming Soon!
FUNimation announced that Dragon Ball Z Kai Final Chapters Part will be released soon on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Check out the details after the jump!
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]