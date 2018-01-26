New NETFLIX Original Anime Series B: THE BEGINNING Reveals New Key Visual, Trailer And Debut Date
Earlier today the official website for Production I.G's (Netlfix) original anime B: The Beginning posted a new key visual that featured the faces of the five main characters of the series as well as a new 90-second full trailer and the Netflix debut date! In the trailer we also get to hear the theme song "The Perfect World" performed by Marty Friedman (guitar), MAN WITH A MISSION's Jean-Ken Johnny (vocal), and KenKen (bass). Check out the trailer right now down below!
B: The Beginning will be streamed worldwide on Netflix from March 2, 2018. Netfilx describes its story as below:
In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action unfold in the archipelagic nation of Cremona. Koku, the protagonist. Keith, the legendary investigator of the royal police force RIS. A mysterious criminal organization. A wide variety of characters race through the fortified city as it is beset by the serial killer, Killer B, and a chain of crimes in this suspense drama by director Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G.
We have also brought you the official tweet featuring the key visual poster for the series featuring the five faces of the main characters in the series! Check it out down below.
Here is the loose translation of the tweet:
Also, the latest key art of "B: The Beginning" was released today! This work is going to be launched on Netflix on March 2, 2018 and will be distributed all over the world at the same time! #BTheBeginning #Netflix #ネトフリ
What are your thoughts on the trailer and poster? Are you excited for this anime to be coming out this year? Let us know what you are thinking in the comments down below!
