New NSFW Visuals Have Hit For The OVA Box Of TESTAMENT OF SISTER NEW DEVIL
Nitro+ artist and original light novel illustrator Nekosuke Okuma has created a new art box for the new The Testament of Sister New Devil Departures OVA. He is definitely hoping to entice buyers with a matrimonial theme having characters Mio Naruse and Yuki Nonaka in lavish wedding dresses. The OVA will be up for sale when it hits home release on March 28th! Feast your eyes on the box art down below!
The OVA's story takes place after The Testament of Sister New Devil BURST television anime. The characters take a vacation after resolving the conflict in the demon world. The OVA will have a two-week limited theatrical screening at Tokyo's Kadokawa Cinema Shinjuku, Nagoya's Fushimi Millionza, and Osaka's Umeda Burg 7 theaters beginning on January 27.
The release will bundle a new novel by Tetsuto Uesu, digipack artwork by character designer Yoshihiro Watanabe, and n 'Extra CD' titled Maria no Hizō Eizō (The Treasured Image of Maria). Any edits from the original OVA for the theatrical screening will be restored for the home video release.
Funimation will be releasing both the first season and the second season on home video through its partnership with Crunchyroll. The first season received both regular and limited-edition Blu-ray Disc/DVD combo packs on October 31. The limited edition is only available online, and it includes chipboard box and an artbook with special "ultra-sexy" artwork.
Testament Of Sister New Devil Synopsis:
When a pair of sexy girls, Maria and Mio, come to live with high school student Basara Tojo, his life changes forever. The two girls have a secret that they don't keep for long-Maria is a succubus, and Mio is a future Demon Lord. But Basara has a secret of his own-he's the last descendant from a clan of demon-fighting heroes. They come up with creative ways to resolve their differences.
