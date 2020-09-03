New RENT-A-GIRLFRIEND Promo From TMS Entertainment Highlights Mami
TMS Entertainment is offering up a series of character promos ahead of the July premiere of their Rent-A-Girlfriend TV anime. The anime is based on an ongoing manga and follows Kazuya Kinoshita, a college student that's recently broken up with his girlfriend Mami Nanami. Kazuya decides that he wants to keep up appearances while also making Nanami jealous by using a new app that lets users "rent" family members- including girlfriends.
Enter the beautiful Chizuru Mizuhara, whose arrival introduces a whirlwind of hilarious hi-jinks and forehead-slapping encounters when it turns out that Mizuhara and Kazuya not only attend the same college but are also neighbors in the same apartment complex.
Miyajima's ongoing manga series has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since 2017 and has released 13 volumes to date. Kodansha will also release the series in English, beginning on June 02, 2020.
The character promo below focuses on Kazuya's ex, Mami Nanami and there'll surely be more character-centric promos in the weeks to come. If romantic comedy anime are right up your alley be sure to stay locked to Anime Mojo for our continued coverage on Rent-A-Girlfriend!
In Japan, the lonely have a new way out — online services that rent out dads, children, even girlfriends! When Kazuya's true love dumps him, he's just desperate enough to try it, and he's shocked at how cute and sweet his rental girlfriend turns out to be. But she wants to keep their "relationship" a secret, and there's a complication... she goes to his university... and their grandmothers are in the same home... and they live next door to each other?! And Kazuya finds out she's not nearly as nice in "real life"..
