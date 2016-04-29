New Toonami Video Highlights Its Awesome 2017 Saturday Night Slate
Toonami is kicking off 2017 with a very strong slate of new shows, anchored by not one but TWO Dragon Ball Z animes. Also being added to the mix is Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn. Check out the full schedule below, with the new shows in BOLD.
A new promo video from Toonami showcases its three new additions to its 2017 programming slate - Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.
11:30PM | Dragon Ball Super
Midnight | Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters aka The Buu Saga
12:30AM | JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
1:00 AM | Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
1:30 AM | Hunter x Hunter
2:00 AM | Naruto: Shippuden
2:30 AM | One Piece
3:00 AM | One Punch Man
That's one giant 4-hour block of shonen anime sprinkled with a dash of seinen mech action! In further analysis, we're probably going to have even more new Toonami additions announced soon as One Punch Man is rather short, at 13 episodes and has ran through its entire first season several times now. The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure english dub is also quickly catching up with the Diamond is Unbreakable arc currently airing in Japan. Perhaps those rumblings of Re:Zero joining the Toonami lineup are not so far off, after all?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]