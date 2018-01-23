No Anime Films Received Oscar Nominations This Year

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 90th Academy Awards on Tuesday. Sadly for anime fans, there were not any anime films that got Oscar nominations.

The nominees in the category are The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand, and Loving Vincent.



Sunao Katabuchi's In This Corner of the World, Studio Ponoc and Hiromasa Yonebayashi's Mary and The Witch's Flower, Kenji Kamiyama's Napping Princess (Ancien and the Magic Tablet), Kyoto Animation and Naoko Yamada's A Silent Voice, and Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale were all submitted for the award.



Last year, a record 27 films were submitted for nomination, including Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, The Red Turtle, and your name. Only The Red Turtle received a nomination, and Zootopia won the award.



In addition, no anime shorts received nominations in the Animated Short Film category this year. The nominated short films are "Dear Basketball," "Garden Party," "Lou," "Negative Space," and "Revolting Rhymes." Shunsaku Hayashi's "Railment" short qualified, but it is not known if Hayashi entered his short film for consideration.



Paramount Pictures' live-action Ghost in the Shell film was shortlisted in the Visual Effects category, but it sadly did not receive a nomination as well.



