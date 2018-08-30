No MEGA MAN Anime? Don't Worry Because This Controller Should Hold You Over

The Hyperkin X91: Mega Man 11 Edition controller looks awesome, and it's only for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. Hopefully a new anime comes forth in the near or distant future.

If you didn’t know, the new Mega Man 11 video game is set to come out in just a few weeks. Fans will be able to play this new entry soon, and hopefully, it’s a lot of fun because, in the past, Mega Man games have disappointed many.

For those who consider themselves as true fans of the series, then how about taking a look at the Mega Man 11 themed controller for the Xbox One and Windows 10 computer. It’s probably not a controller you’d be excited to use on a regular basis due to the design, but as a collector's item, it looks fine.

We say this because the controller, while for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC, does not have the same shape as a traditional Xbox One controller. It’s small, and blue, just like the Blue Bomber who you’ll be controlling.

Not to mention, it doesn’t come off as super comfortable. But hey, the cost here for the controller, which is called the X91, is a cool $29.99 before taxes. For us, that’s a sweet deal and every fan should move to get their hands on one, or two.

As for the anime, well, it’s been a while since Capcom has decided to create a new series based on the popular Blue Bomber. Hopefully, the company chooses to change things in the future to come, because Mega Man has always been a great anime character.

Here’s the description of the product:

“The Blue Bomber is back in action, now with the help of the coolest 90s-style controller for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs. The Hyperkin X91: Mega Man 11 Edition controller combines the classic look of a 90s-style controller, the features of a modern controller, and a special stunning Mega Man 11 theme, featuring the Blue Bomber himself. This retro twist has a premium internal build that rivals its modern-style competitors. The officially Xbox-licensed X91 was designed with ergonomics in mind. It's comfortable to hold, even for long periods of time.”