ONE-PUNCH MAN English Dub Anime Has Landed On NETFLIX!
One-Punch Man is one of the most popular anime and manga titles as of late. Anime fans have gotten a nice surprise this week as US NETFLIX has added just about every version under the sun, including the original Japanese version with English subtitles and the more recent English dubbed version. The second season is set to begin soon, so this is a perfect excuse to binge and catch up on the series.
One-Punch Man began as an ongoing Japanese superhero parody webcomic created by the author known only as "One." It was published in early 2009 and the series quickly went viral. One-Punch Man follows Saitama, an extremely overpowered superhero who has grown bored by his less than challenging fight against evil and seeks to find a worthy opponent.
The anime adaptation by Madhouse began airing in Japan between October and December of 2015. An English dubbed version was created last summer (2016) and a second season is expected to premier later this year (2017) or early next year (2018).
One-Punch Mane Season One is also set to hit on Blu-ray and DVD next month. You can pre-order it HERE. We've included the announcement video that VIZ Media released last month to celebrate the home video release!
Straight from the pages of SHONEN JUMP, comes a hero unlike any before!
Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special” training, though, he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch, and it turns out that being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore.
With his passion for being a hero lost along with his hair, yet still faced with new enemies every day, how much longer can he keep it going?
