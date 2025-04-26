ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 2 Director Kenichiro Aoki Is Not A Fan Of SUPER CUBE's Sakuga

While Super Cube continues to draw praise from North American anime fans, the director of One-Punch Man season 2 says he's not a fan.

In somewhat shocking news, the director of One-Punch Man season 2, Kenichiro Aoki  has shared on social media that he doesn't care for viral anime hit, Super Cube.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Aoki wrote, "It's a great animation, but I don't feel particularly moved by it. I guess it's because the direction isn't that great. Even if it's shown at the same tempo and with the same tension, it just flows by too fast without time to absorb it. Also, please stop using the same layout, movements, and expressions as a certain super animator's drawings. It's a shame."

There's kind of a lot to unpack here.

Furthermore, Aoki raised eyebrows by implying that the animation team at Big Firebird Culture is directly copying the distinct style of renowned Japanese animator Yutaka Nakamura.

Nakamura is celebrated for his dynamic and impactful action sequences in iconic anime such as Cowboy Bebop, Escaflowne, My Hero Academia, and the first season of One-Punch Man. Aoki's accusation points towards a perceived lack of originality in Super Cube's visual presentation.

However, Aoki's criticism has been met with swift and strong defense from Super Cube fans. Many were quick to point out the significant decline in animation quality between the first and second seasons of One-Punch Man.

The first season, animated by the acclaimed Studio Madhouse, was lauded for its fluid and impactful visuals, while the second season, produced by J.C. Staff (with Aoki as an animation director), was widely considered a noticeable downgrade.

As fans rally in support of Super Cube, the sentiment online suggests a perceived lack of self-awareness in Aoki's critique. For a key figure involved in a series that itself faced considerable animation scrutiny, publicly accusing another show of stylistic imitation and pacing issues has been viewed by many as hypocritical.

Other fans are also stating that for Aoki to make these bold statements, the upcoming third season of One-Punch Man (slated for release in the Fall 2025 anime season) better blow the industry away with its animation.

We recently declared Super Cube to be the breakout anime hit of the Spring 2025 season and encourage all North American anime fans to check it out.

As previously covered, 7 episodes of Super Cube have been released to date, however iQIYI has officially released the first episode for free, on its YouTube channel.

In Super Cube, an accident leads to an ordinary boy, Wang Xiaoxiu, obtaining a space system called "Superpower Cube" from a high-latitude cosmic civilization, causing him to gain extraordinary powers. When the school beauty, Shen Yao, Wang Xiaoxiu’s longtime crush, confesses her love to him, the delinquent Sun Jun, who also has a crush on her, is provoked.

Wang Xiaoxiu resolves the crisis with his wit and extraordinary powers, but it also brings more disasters as a result. Shen Yao is taken to the world of extraordinary beings by a mysterious person, and Wang Xiaoxiu embarks on a journey to rescue her. Fighting in the bizarre universe, he finds the meaning of fairness and justice on the path to becoming a peerless powerhouse.

