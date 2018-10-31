54-Year-Old Man Arrested and Charged for Uploading ONE PIECE via Perfect Dark

A man in his mid fifties decided to upload chapters of One Piece to the web via Perfect Dark. He was arrested and charged, but this will not be enough to end piracy.

Back in September of this year, a man was arrested and charged for uploading One Piece manga chapters to the internet by using a software known as Perfect Dark. Bear in mind this has nothing to do with the Xbox video game of the same name.

Association of Copyright for Computer Software (ACCS), made the announcement of September 25 that the cybercrime division arrested and charged the suspect on September 19 for using the filesharing software to upload One Piece manga chapters illegally.

From what we have gathered so far, the man in custody is a 54-year-old man from Kyoto. He’s unemployed and has been distributing the colored version of volumes 79 and 80 of One Piece since January 31, 2017. The suspect claims that the reason he uploaded the manga was because he wanted others to know about it.

This isn’t the first time folks have been arrested for copyright violations for uploading manga via filesharing services in Japan. Doing this illegal activity is a trend in Japan for a number of years, and it won’t end any time soon.

In fact, every country has problems with pirates, but none have figured out a way to get the issue under control.

It should be noted that AnimeMojo believes in making sure creators get their due, therefore, we’re against piracy of all kind. We do not want people to spend many years in prison, but at the same time, the law must be upheld where piracy is concerned.