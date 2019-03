Can't Wait For ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER? Watch The Opening Cutscene For The Game

Bandai Namco has just released the first 5 minutes of the opening cutscene for One Piece: World Seeker, for those players who just can't wait for the game to release.

The Straw Hat crew arrives on Jail Island where an ominous sense of danger seems to be looming. What could have attracted the World Government and the Germa 66 to this place?

One Piece: World Seeker will be available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of March.

Based on the acclaimed One Piece series created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece: World Seeker will see Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew roaming around Jail Island and fighting members of the World Government, as well as Germa 66. So far, we know that World Seeker will be based on an original story by Eiichiro Oda, which is likely to make every One Piece fan ecstatic for the game; with the game promising to deliver a quality story from the get-go.