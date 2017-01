Check Out The NEW "Race for the Gold" ONE PIECE FILM: GOLD Clip!

The straw hats have finally made it to theaters this week! Don't worry its not to late to pick up tickets to see the show. FUNimation released a new action packed clip for those who are on the fence about seeing the movie. In the clip the straw hats are in a race and fall behind due a cheap shot, but that doesn't stop them!Check out our spoiler free review of the film, pick up your tickets here and be sure to see the One Piece Film: Gold in theaters today!