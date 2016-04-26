Check Out The NEW "Race for the Gold" ONE PIECE FILM: GOLD Clip!
Check out "race for the gold" clip for One Piece Film: Gold, pick up your tickets and let us know what you think of the film!
The straw hats have finally made it to theaters this week! Don't worry its not to late to pick up tickets to see the show. FUNimation released a new action packed clip for those who are on the fence about seeing the movie. In the clip the straw hats are in a race and fall behind due a cheap shot, but that doesn't stop them!
Check out our spoiler free
review of the film, pick up your tickets here
and be sure to see the One Piece Film: Gold in theaters today!
About One Piece Film: Gold
A new standalone film sets sail from the original creator, Eiichiro Oda! Enjoy this standalone film without having to watch the entire One Piece series.
The Straw Hat pirates are hitting the big screen once again in an all-new high-flying adventure! The popular series that has captivated fans all over the world unfolds a new saga in the highly anticipated movie, One Piece Film: Gold. The glittering Gran Tesoro, a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government, is a sanctuary for the world’s most infamous pirates, Marines, and filthy rich millionaires. Drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot, Captain Luffy and his crew sail straight for the gold. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World alike.
