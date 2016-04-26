Check Out The ONE PIECE THOUSAND STORM iOS Launch Trailer!
Gamers will now be able to hunt for booty on an epic quest line, compete in timed events and unleash their wrath in multiplayer battles with up to 3 friends in real time!
Today, Bandai Namco launched their brand new One Piece: Thousand Storm game on iOS. Hit the jump, watch the launch trailer and let us know what you think of the game!
Players will also be able to develope their favorite characters from the anime show usings special scene cards from the show. ONE PIECE Thousand Storm features the Straw Hat Pirates from the "2 Years Ago" and "New World" arcs. Download the game and sail through the amazing One Piece universe like never before!
Those who log in and complete the tutorial will be entitled to some great in game prizes. They will receive the following:
15 Rainbow Coins
7 Trafalgar Law (2 years ago) Medals
3 Berry Cards(★3)
3 Strengthening Scene Cards (★3)
1 Luffy Scene Card (★3)
About One Piece Thousand Storm:
ONE PIECE THOUSAND STORM stars all your favorite Straw Hat Pirates from the exciting "2 Years Ago" and "New World" story arcs. Relive the adventure, and sail through the universe of ONE PIECE!
