English SHONEN JUMP Is Bringing Its FOOD WARS/ONE PIECE Crossover To Its Pages

The hit Food Wars/ One Piece crossover, starring Sanji, is coming to english Shonen Jump in a one shot manga. Hit the jump for the details.

This creative team-up is just too perfect for Sanji! Food battles! Disrobings! Don't miss out on this delightfully delectable manga!"

", is a manga one shot that has recently been announced to premier on the English, digital version ofon July 23rd. The exciting thing about the one shot is that it is in fact a crossover of the seriesand! The series will be starring Sanji; the resident cook for the straw hat crew in. Creators Eiichiro Oda and Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki, Creators ofandrespectively, will be collaborating on this cross over thatdescribes as; "

Expect the series to drop in Weekly Shonen Jump, proper, to release in Japan just in time for the 21st anniversary of One Piece. Excited for this interesting one-shot? Share your thoughts in the usual place. "Shokugeki no Sanji" releases in English Weekly Shonen Jump on July 23rd.