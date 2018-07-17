English SHONEN JUMP Is Bringing Its FOOD WARS/ONE PIECE Crossover To Its Pages
"Shokugeki no Sanji", is a manga one shot that has recently been announced to premier on the English, digital version of Weekly Shonen Jump on July 23rd. The exciting thing about the one shot is that it is in fact a crossover of the series Food Wars! and One Piece! The series will be starring Sanji; the resident cook for the straw hat crew in One Piece. Creators Eiichiro Oda and Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki, Creators of One Piece and Food Wars! respectively, will be collaborating on this cross over that VIZ media describes as; "This creative team-up is just too perfect for Sanji! Food battles! Disrobings! Don't miss out on this delightfully delectable manga!"
Expect the series to drop in Weekly Shonen Jump, proper, to release in Japan just in time for the 21st anniversary of One Piece. Excited for this interesting one-shot? Share your thoughts in the usual place. "Shokugeki no Sanji" releases in English Weekly Shonen Jump on July 23rd.
