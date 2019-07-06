Is ONE-PIECE Returning To Toonami Soon With Season 15?

The rumors of One-Piece returning to Toonami with Season 15 are not true, and that's unfortunate for the fans. Maybe one day it will happen.

News popped up recently claiming that One-Piece will return to Toonami with Season 15. The news was massive, as fans everywhere were surprised and ready at the same time for this to happen.

Unfortunately, the entire thing turned out to be no more than fake news, and this was recently confirmed by Toonami. Apparently, the report was sent from FUNimation, but then it turned out the popular anime streaming service had nothing to do with it.

Toonami themselves confirmed the report was sent to them, and quickly after contacts were made to FUNimation, who promptly told them it was fake news and they had nothing to do with it.

The staff at Toonami Faithful also received this press release. We reached out to FUNimation and was told this is fake. https://t.co/Q93OlCI73n — CJ Maffris misses Momocon 2019 (@SeaJayMaffris) June 5, 2019

Now, we have no idea who spread this piece of information across the web, but that doesn’t matter right now because the issue has been laid to rest.

What we need from FUNimation and Toonami, is a joint report in the future that truly lays out plans to have Season 15 of One-Piece making its debut; wouldn’t that be fun?