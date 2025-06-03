LEGO ONE PIECE Leak Reveals "The Going Merry Pirate Ship" Set

With the first wave of the LEGO One Piece line rumored to release in August, we've now got our first look at "The Going Merry Pirate Ship" set.

By MattIsForReal - Jun 03, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Netflix's One Piece Season 2 may not set sail until 2026, but fans of the live-action series can look forward to the arrival of new LEGO sets this Summer.

Previous leaks indicated two waves of sets inspired by the Netflix One Piece adaptation. The first wave is set to arrive on August 1st and will consist of five different sets based on the first season of the live-action series.

As we get closer to the release date, more details and images of the sets are starting to make their way online, including our best look yet at "The Going Merry Pirate Ship" set. The 1,376-piece set is rumored to cost $129.99 and will allow you to construct your very own build of the iconic Straw Hat Pirates ship. The Going Merry is the Straw Hat's first ship and beloved home for the first half of their journey through the Grand Line. It was gifted by Usopp's friend Kaya in the first season of the show.

The leaked image confirms the set will also come with minifigs of the five core pirate crew: Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. Sadly, Tony Tony Chopper is not included, as the beloved reindeer-hybrid won't appear until Season 2 of the show. It's possible that the second wave of sets, which arrive in 2026, will feature the adorable character.

In the meantime, we can look forward to the following five sets arriving on August 1st:

  • Windmill Village Hut (#75636) ft. Shanks, Makino, and Luffy minifigs - 301 pcs. - $29.99
  • Buggy the Clown's Circus Tent (#75637) ft. Luffy, Nami, Zoro, and Buggy minifigs - 537 pcs. - $49.99 
  • Battle at Along Park (#75638) ft. Long Arm Luffy, Arlong, Chew, Usopp, and Nami minifigs -  926 pcs. - $79.99
  • The Going Merry Pirate Ship (#75639) ft. Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji minifigs - 1,376 pcs. - $129.99
  • The Baratie Floating Restaurant (#75640) - 3,402 pcs. - $299.99

There are also indications we'll be getting two Brickheadz based on Luffy and Buggy the Clown.

LEGO first announced plans for a One Piece inspired line back in January, but so far has only shared a single teaser video from the announcement. With just two months until the rumored launch date, we'll hopefully get some official product announcement and images soon.

Unfortunately, the wait for Season 2 of the live-action One Piece series is much longer. During Tudum 2025 this past weekend, the streamer confirmed that the highly anticipated second season of the hit show won't arrive until 2026. We did, however, get our first look at Tony Tony Chopper!

