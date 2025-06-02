ONE PIECE Creator Eiichiro Oda Comments On Divisive Chopper Live-Action Design

Over the weekend at Tudum 2025, Netflix unveiled a brief clipping introducing the world to the live-action version of Tony Tony Chopper in the One Piece series. The reindeer-boy hybrid, who is voiced by Mikaela Hoover (Beef, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Superman), was met with mixed reaction from fans.

While I personally found him to be quite adorable, not every shared that sentiment. Some fans expressed concerns about the overall design, even likening him to the original Sonic design in the first live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Others are concerned about the character's CGI appearance, which may out of place in a live-action setting.

Tony Tony Chopper's design for Netflix's live-action series was done by visual-effects company Framestore who used One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda's manga as inspiration. And following the character's reveal, Oda himself offered a statement expressing his excitement for Chopper's live-action debut.

"The key to Season 2 is, of course, our weird talking animal. After extensive trial and refinement by the entire team, the day has come to finally unveil him!!" Oda wrote. "From his form and furs to this expressions and voice, and even lighting and gravity simulation - a world-class team brought their skills together in bringing Tony Tony Chopper to life, and now he's ready to be introduced to the world!"

Unfortunately, a proper introduction will have to wait a few more months. Chopper's introduction video also included some release date information, with the reindeer doctor informing fans that Season 2 of One Piece won't premiere until 2026.

The first season of Netflix's live-action One Piece series debuted in August 31 and featured eight episodes that covered the East Blue Saga. The second season of the hit series will continue the adventure, adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga.

Without getting too much into spoiler territory, Tony Tony Chopper joins the Straw Hat Pirates during the Drum Island Arc. Raised by Dr. Hiriluk and later trained by Dr. Kureha, Chopper joins Luffy and the crew to save Drum Island, and eventually decides to join the crew on their adventure as their primary doctor.

What do you think of Tony Tony Chopper's CGI design for the live-action series?