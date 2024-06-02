Netflix's ONE PIECE Live-Action Series May Have Quietly Already Been Renewed For A Third Season

Netflix's One Piece live-action adaptation has been a smash hit for the streaming service. The show's record-breaking viewership performance resulted in Netflix very quickly renewing it for a second season. However, it sounds like a third season may have also been given the go-ahead.

In a recent interview, actor Brashaad Mayweather, who played Patty in Season 1 of the show, revealed that One Piece is filming Seasons 2 and 3 back to back.

"Hopefully there's a flashback scene with Patty. We'll see if they flashback to it because they're filming two episodes," Mayweather says in the clipped interview before quickly correctly himself, "Two seasons — Season 2 and 3 —back to back starting soon."

Seeing has how Netflix has only officially announced a second season, this is obviously huge news. However, some outlets are questioning if this is in fact the case, or if Mayweather may just have misspoken. It's interesting because he originally said two episodes before correcting himself to two seasons.

Given how many episodes there are in the original One Piece anime, it would make sense for Netflix to film multiple seasons back-to-back in order to help with any potential problems with the cast aging. But if the streamer has in fact greenlit a third season, it's unclear they they wouldn't immediately announce it.

After all, when Netflix renewed its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, they did a double season order.

For now, the only thing we can say for certain is that the live-action One Piece will return for at least a second season. What happens beyond that is just rumor and speculation. But given the response to the first season, I imagine, Netflix would want to lock in as many seasons as possible. Assuming Season 2 is met with the same excitement and reception as the first, we can almost guarantee that a third would be greenlit — if it hasn't already.

Not much is officially known about the upcoming second season of One Piece; however, previous hints and casting calls suggest it will follow the Arabasta arc, featuring the Baroque Works criminal syndicate.

Filming on the tightly anticipated second season is expected to begin this month with Netflix reportedly targeting a 2025 release window. It's believed that Season 2 will also consist of eight episodes. If they are filming back-to-back seasons then that will hopefully mean the wait for a third season won't be terribly long.