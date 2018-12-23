ONE PIECE 20th Anniversary Special Reveals Promotional Video

Studio Toei Animation's classic shonen anime series, One Piece , has revealed a new promotional video for its upcoming 20th Anniversary Special episode. Here is more information on the episode.

The official One Piece YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2-minute trailer for the upcoming 20th Anniversary Special episode. The video collects big moments or highlights from the previous seasons and years of One Piece broadcast. From 1999 and the beginning of Luffy's journey to 2018 and the story of Whole Cake Island.



The video leaves fans with a big tease and cliffhanger by showing off an end card featuring the Wano Country Arc. The arc takes part in the manga's 90th volume and starts on the 909th chapter. The image has 2019 on top of it, fans should get ready for this next arc.



The One Piece anime series is one of the longest running titles in history, with 862 episodes out right now. The series has been airing since October 20, 199 and is animated by Toei Animation, the same studio behind Dragon Ball. The series is inspired by the manga of the same name.

The adventure fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda has been published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since July 22, 1997 and has 91 volumes out right now. Viz media has the English license and has the official translation of the manga in its website.

