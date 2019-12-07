ONE PIECE: Boichi Set To Draw One Shot For The Manga's 22nd Anniversary

To celebrate the 22nd anniversary of One Piece, Dr. Stone artist, Boichi, will be taking on a one shot series starring Zoro! Hit the jump for all of the info!

One Piece is almost 22 years old; and to celebrate its anniversary, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will be releasing a brand new one shot about Zoro titled, Roronoa Zoro: Fall Into the Ocean. The series is going to have a center color piece and will sit at a whopping 46 pages! The story is set to tell of a fight between Zoro and Mihawk, which is sure to excite even the most casual of fans. As an icing on the cake, the chapter will be drawn by none other than Boichi, of Dr.Stone fame.







