ONE PIECE Chapter 938 Brings Havoc To The Wano Rebellion

The latest One Piece chapter is moving into an interesting direction as the Wano rebellion comes under threat from those at the top.

Something big is happening in One Piece at the moment, and no doubt future chapters of the manga are going to be a blast of a time for readers. In the 938th chapter of the popular series, the Wano rebellion has come under attack.

The rebel leaders, which includes Kin’emon, are not pleased after finding out that something terrible has taken place in the capital. Apparently, both Kaido and Orochi have managed to gain information about the rebellion’s existence, and as such, soldiers are out seeking to arrest anyone who is involved.

Kin’emon, for a time, had thought everything was fine, so it should come as no surprise how shocked he was when he learned that the enemy is no longer blind to the plans at hand. It would seem as if someone had leaked the info, which means, one of the rebel members is a traitor.

“We chose this code symbol on the off chance that it fell into unintended hands. But now they’ve learned the meaning of the ankle symbols and this coded image,” says Kin’emon. “Based on the reports, it would seem that our cohorts in the capital are being apprehended by Kaido and Orochi’s forces.”

As it stands right now, the rebels in the capital are on the backfoot due to being hunted by Kaido. The team needs to do something quickly before everything falls out of order.