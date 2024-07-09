One Piece Day 2024 To Offer An Update On THE ONE PIECE Anime Remake

Toei Animation's One Piece anime adaptation has been going strong for over two decades. With more than 1,100 episodes released, it can be quite intimidating for newcomers to approach the series.

That's why Netflix announced last year plans for a reimagining of the beloved manga. Produced by WIT Studio in collaboration with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co., The One Piece aims to provide viewers "with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue Saga."

Netflix hasn't revealed much about The One Piece since it was first announced last December, but it sounds like we'll be getting an update on the series soon enough. As reported by Comicbook.com, the upcoming One Piece Day 2024 — an annual event celebrating all things One Piece — will include a new update on The One Piece series, among other exciting announcements and reveals, of course.

We don't know exactly what this update will entail — if it will include our first look at the reimagined series or just a status update on the show's progress — but fans are likely to tune in with excitement. The One Piece was vaguely detailed as "in production" back in December 2023.

One Piece Day takes place in Japan from August 9 through August 11, 2024, but the One Piece YouTube channel will stream several hours from the event. The Exhibition Area Open Stage will be streamed all weekend from August 9 at 7:00 PM PDT to August 10 at 1:30 AM PDT for the Saturday event day and from August 10 at 6:00 PM PDT to August 11 at 1:55 AM PDT for Sunday’s events. Details on The One Piece anime are scheduled for the stage events, although it's unclear if this will be included in the stream.

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s bestselling manga series, The One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who sets sail with his Straw Hats crew in search of the mysterious One Piece treasure. With limbs that can stretch like rubber and a can-do attitude, Luffy, along with his pirate crew, takes on dangerous villains and rivals encountered at sea.

"The East Blue is the introductory saga of the manga and 1999 anime series, where fans first meet Luffy," Netflix explained when the remake was first announced. "Named after an expansive ocean, the East Blue is the birthplace of the infamous pirate Gold Roger, who inspires Luffy to become a pirate himself and find the One Piece treasure. It’s in this chapter where Luffy meets his ragtag pirate crew, dubbing them the Straw Hats."

Netflix is currently home to Toei Animation's anime series adaptation of the manga, which has been running for 20 seasons. In addition to the anime, Netflix also recently debuted a live-action adaptation of Oda's epic pirate adventure. The live-action One Piece series premiered in August 2023 to critical acclaim, garnering 37.8 million views within its first two weeks. The show's popularity led to Netflix quickly greenlighting a second season, which announced the start of production earlier this month.