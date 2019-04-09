ONE PIECE: Eiichiro Oda Reveals When He Plans To End The Series

We all knew One Piece would not last forever; now we know just how long we have left after creator, Eiichiro Oda announces when he would like the series to end!

One Piece has been continuing for 20 years and many fans of the series, while loving every twist, turn and chapter, have always wondered "When will this series end?" Well now, from the source himself, we have a time frame of when to expect a conclusion to this monumental series. Recently, Japanese Youtuber Fischer, was able to record a video of him having a uniquely rare interview with One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda. Fischer was able to talk to the creator in his own home and the whole video can be viewed right here!







When asked how long Oda wanted to continue the series, Oda responded "I wish to end the series in 5 years." While this is not a hard confirmation, it does give audiences a pseudo timeline of how the series will progress for the next five years. Fan of the series and host, also asked him what would happen if a fan guessed the conclusion to the series; a conclusion Oda had been thinking on since college. Oda's response was put simply; "I will change the ending." Very honest and to the point and refreshing to know that htis ending will be greatly earned after 20 years. Want to hear more One Piece news? Excited at the potential future conclusion? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

