ONE PIECE Live-Action Indeed Campaign Shares New Television Commercial
The official IndeedJapan YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second television commercial promoting the Indeed campaign. Indeed is a company that offers work to many people and this time, it partnered up with the Straw Hats from One Piece and produced this ad campaign.
Studio Toei Animation's classic shonen anime series, One Piece, has revealed a new television commercial for its live-action adaptation. Here is more information on the project.
The cast from the commercial is the following:
Takumi Saitoh as Luffy
Hiroyuki Ikeuchi as Zoro
Rika Izumi as Nami
Daigo as Usopp
Yosuke Kubozuka as Sanji
Chopper
The One Piece anime series is one of the longest running titles in history, with 862 episodes out right now. The series has been airing since October 20, 199 and is animated by Toei Animation, the same studio behind Dragon Ball. The series is inspired by the manga of the same name.
The adventure fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda has been published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since July 22, 1997 and has 91 volumes out right now. Viz media has the English license and has the official translation of the manga in its website.
Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!
One Piece can be found in Crunchyroll with English subtitles and Funimation with English dubs
