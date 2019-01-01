ONE PIECE Live-Action Indeed Campaign Shares New Television Commercial

Studio Toei Animation's classic shonen anime series, One Piece , has revealed a new television commercial for its live-action adaptation. Here is more information on the project.

The official IndeedJapan YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second television commercial promoting the Indeed campaign. Indeed is a company that offers work to many people and this time, it partnered up with the Straw Hats from One Piece and produced this ad campaign.



The cast from the commercial is the following:

Takumi Saitoh as Luffy

Hiroyuki Ikeuchi as Zoro

Rika Izumi as Nami

Daigo as Usopp

Yosuke Kubozuka as Sanji

Chopper

The One Piece anime series is one of the longest running titles in history, with 862 episodes out right now. The series has been airing since October 20, 199 and is animated by Toei Animation, the same studio behind Dragon Ball. The series is inspired by the manga of the same name.

The adventure fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda has been published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since July 22, 1997 and has 91 volumes out right now. Viz media has the English license and has the official translation of the manga in its website.

