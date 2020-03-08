ONE PIECE: Long-Running Manga Series Reveals That The Book Is Approaching Its Final Arc

After over 20 years in publication, One Piece is getting ready to cross the finish line. Hit the jump to find out when to expect the long-running manga to enter its final arc.

Since 1997, Eiichiro Oda has been sailing the narrative seven seas of storytelling with his epic tale, One Piece. Since its beginnings, the straw hat crew has amassed some amazingly unique crew members and faced off against truly devastating enemies.

Through every loss and every victory, fans of the series have been there cheering on their favorite characters. Since its publication debut, the series has spawned multiple games, films, and, of course, the long-running anime of the same name.

While the series has continued, there have been notions given that the story would be reaching its conclusion very soon. Now, in the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, there was a tease that the series would be "headed toward the upcoming final arc."

Until the date comes where the final arc begins publishing, the 10th issue of One Piece Magazine wants fans to follow the theme of rereading manga to prepare for the climax. It looks like the end of the hunt is finally coming! Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!





The series focuses on Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who, inspired by his childhood idol and powerful pirate "Red Haired" Shanks, sets off on a journey from the East Blue Sea to find the titular treasure and proclaim himself the King of the Pirates.



One Piece continues to publish new chapters in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump!