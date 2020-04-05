One Piece: Luffy Must Prepare To Face The Tobi Roppo Crew In The Wano Country Arc

We are coming along to the end of the Wano Country Arc in One Piece, and this is where Luffy will have to face off against the Tobi Roppo.

The huge battle against the forces of Kaido is reaching its climax in the third act of One Piece's Wano Country arc. The rebel forces along with Luffy have finally made their way to Onigashima, which means, they will eventually come face-to-face with some of the powerful warriors who fight for Kaido.

Because of this important battle, all of Kaido forces are showing their faces, and this includes the six strongest members of the empire, or the Beast Pirates if you will. We should point out that the six strongest fighters are part of a group known as Tobi Roppo, and they are as follows:

X Drake Page One Ulti Sasaki Black Maria Who's-Who

The crew was introduced in episode 978 of the manga, and from what we can tell, they are going to become a force to be reckoned with. Luffy and his rebel army will have no choice but to be smart in how they go about with the disposal of these people.

X Drake is probably the most powerful of the group, especially since he has a Devil Fruit that grants him the power to transform into a dinosaur. Not many in the world of One Piece can do that, therefore, fans should expect a dangerous battle when X Drake takes to the stage.