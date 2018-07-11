ONE PIECE manga: Luffy tackles Kaido the dragon head on

The newest One Piece chapter will have our main man Monkey D. Luffy fighting a powerful dragon in the form of Kaido. This fight is quite surprising because Luffy decides to take on Kaido much earlier than anticipated.



What we are seeing here is a different Luffy because, in the past, it would take some time for both villain and heroes to trade blows. However, it seems as if the writer is choosing to move away from his own formula in the Wano arc.



After transforming into a powerful dragon, Kaido came to the realization that Luffy and the Straw Hats have appeared in Wano. He has a serious problem with Monkey D because he has been chipping away at his empire for quite some time.



Here’s the thing, the Straw Hats were hiding away in the Oden Castle ruins, and right away Kaido blasted the ruins into smithereens. Luffy didn’t like this one bit, so being the type of character, he is, Luffy chose to run head-on into the most difficult fight of his life.



For his first attack, Luffy jumped over Kaido and used his Elephant Gun. It was so strong it sent the powerful dragon crashing to the ground in shock, but we do know that is not enough to hurt him.



Luffy and friends will have to come up with a better plan than wild attacks to bring Kaido down for good. It is possible, but we believe bear fists alone won’t do the job, and that is why this villain poses a greater threat than all who came before him.

