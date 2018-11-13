ONE PIECE: Monkey D. Luffy prepares to takedown Katakuri

One Piece is back again, and with it comes the return of Monkey D. Luffy. He was badly beaten in his recent battle with Katakuri, but now our favorite hero is up and running and hoping to settle the score once and for all.



As it stands, then, fans won’t have to wait long to see Luffy in action as he prepares to put an end to Katakuri. In the episode before this one, Luffy was quite worried because he had no idea how to defeat this powerful fighter.



As he laid there in his feelings, Luffy had a flashback to one of Rayleigh’s teachings where he told him that his Haki would change in battle. That is when he slowly played with the idea that defeating Katakuri wasn’t an impossible task, he just needed to apply himself.



Now, it was clear that Katakuri was very surprised to see Luffy’s return to the mirror-world, and fans who have read the manga can be certain that this fight is nearing its end. We’re in the final phases right now, therefore, those who have never read the manga should expect an impressive showing.



Additionally, for the fans who love to watch Luffy in action, bear in mind that Jump Force, the fighting action game with several popular anime characters, is on the horizon. The game is set to hit stores in early 2019, and yes, Luffy is part of the roster.



We haven’t played the game, but when the time comes, we’ll definitely give our thoughts on what to expect.