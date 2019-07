ONE PIECE: New Boichi Cover Is The Beginning Of A Cover Comic Project

Fans recall the initial announcement of the One Piece 22nd anniversary cover and one shot, by Boichi. Now it seems it will be part of a much larger project! Hit the jump for more!

The latest issue of's Weekly Shonen Jump, revealed to fans a bit more information, in regards to the newshort written and drawn by's Boichi. This short will begin a new project titled the "Comic Cover Project". In this new initiative, various manga creators will 'cover' a chapter of Eiichiro Oda's ongoing shonen epic. Boichi's will be the first short and will feature Roronoa Zoro in a battle against his rival, Mihawk. Expect the capter to have 46 pages and a full color center page.While the news on this project doesn't have a lot of detail, yet, it shows the promise of exciting things to come from various, talented creators ready to show their thanks for 22 years of. Excited for what's to come? We would love to hear your comments in the usual spot!