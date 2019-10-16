ONE PIECE: New Dubbed Clip Released For STAMPEDE Film

A new dubbed clip was released for the new One Piece: Stampede film. Hit the jump to check out the new clip of the pirate fest beginning!

Hot off the heels of the announcement that One Piece: Stampede would be getting a new dubbed version released in the US, the website animenewsnetwork, was able to get their hands on a brand new dubbed clip of the pirate fest kickoff! Make sure to check it out below!







Considering the success of the film, in Japan, the movie will be getting both subbed and dubbed releases, in the US, between October 24th and 30th. Excited for the release? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

