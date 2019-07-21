ONE PIECE: New Live Action Adaptation Has Found In Marvel Writer!

Whether fans are ready or not for the live-action television adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, the series is taking definite steps towards reality. The latest bit of news coming from Sheuisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, announcement came that writer Matt Owens (Agents of Shield, Luke Cage, The Defenders), will be penning the script to the upcoming series. According to a recent interview from the magazine Owens stated, "One Piece is my absolute favorite story of my life...I want to display my great passion and tell a story that is faithful and exciting, and will satisfy long-time fans and will also attract new fans." Producer Marty Adelstein also offered some input in an interview, stating "....What is the most impressive and important to me is that he is a true One Piece fan..."
With a choice like this, it seems that the series aims to be as faithful to the source as it can be and with a writer like Owens, no stranger to ensemble stories, the series seems to be on the right track to be something special.
