 ONE PIECE: New Promo Revealed For The Romance Dawn Special
A new video has been released that shows of the new anniversary special for One Piece. Hit the jump to check out the footage from the new special!

9/29/2019
Before One Piece, there was Romance Dawn. A two part pirate story that eventually evolved into the manga we know and love today. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the hit series, an anime adaption has been created of the original Romance Dawn story. A whole new promo video has been released for fans to get a sneak peek at this special. Make sure to check it out below!



Excited for the new special? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Romance Dawn will be releasing, in Japan, on October 20th in the One Piece time slot.
