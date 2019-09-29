ONE PIECE: New Promo Revealed For The Romance Dawn Special

A new video has been released that shows of the new anniversary special for One Piece. Hit the jump to check out the footage from the new special!

Before One Piece, there was Romance Dawn. A two part pirate story that eventually evolved into the manga we know and love today. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the hit series, an anime adaption has been created of the original Romance Dawn story. A whole new promo video has been released for fans to get a sneak peek at this special. Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new special? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Romance Dawn will be releasing, in Japan, on October 20th in the One Piece time slot.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE