ONE PIECE PIRATE WARRIORS 4: Check Out The Action-Packed Launch Trailer For The Upcoming Title

The release date of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is drawing closer by the day, and Bandai Namco has shared one final trailer ahead of the game's launch. Check it out!

Bandai Namco has released the final trailer for Koei Tecmo's One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, ahead of the game's launch date this Friday the 27th, and there is quite a lot to like about this new entry in the long-running Pirate Warriors series.

This new trailer for the game shows off pretty much everything One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 has to offer, and players should expect the same level of action-packed missions in this new game. As per usual, they will be able to have their friends join in on the fun via co-op mode.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is also bringing with it a huge roster of characters, giving players the chance to play as over 40 iconic characters from the One Piece series of manga and anime, and an even bigger number of side missions for players to choose from, as well as a brand-new story that takes place in Land of Wano.

Check it out:

The Pirate Warriors are back and bring with them a more explosive story, more environments and even crazier attacks in ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats from the beginning as they make their journey through different islands and onwards in the hopes of finding the illustrious treasure - the One Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary areas in the ONE PIECE story and take on memorable foes.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of March.