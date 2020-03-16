ONE PIECE PIRATE WARRIORS 4: Special Moves Are The Focus Of This New Gameplay Trailer For The Game

Bandai Namco and Koei Tecmo's One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is only a week away from releasing, and the latest trailer focuses on the game's over the top special moves.

Koei Tecmo's Warriors series is very well-known for letting players feel as powerful as the characters they are playing as, especially those based on anime series like One Piece — in which over the top attacks are the series' bread and butter; such is the case of One Piece Pirate Warriors.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 — much like other titles in Koey Tecmo's Warriors series of hack and slash games — is also a game that is chock-full of action that sees players taking control of some of the most popular characters from the One Piece series, and fighting hordes of enemies by making use of powerful attacks.

As we draw closer to the release date of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 — which will be hitting store shelves next Friday the 27th of March — Bandai Namco has shared yet another gameplay trailer for the game; this time giving us a look at some of those powerful special moves the Warriors series is know for.

Check it out:

The Pirate Warriors are back and bring with them a more explosive story, more environments and even crazier attacks in ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats from the beginning as they make their journey through different islands and onwards in the hopes of finding the illustrious treasure - the One Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary areas in the ONE PIECE story and take on memorable foes.



One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of March.